Opinion
America has much to learn from Indigenous strategies of fire control
Summary
- As the Los Angeles inferno prods a rethink of fire-hazard mitigation, the US should embrace traditional techniques long deployed by the original inhabitants of Australia. These include the use of controlled fires to reduce the risk of worse blazes.
The devastation from California’s wildfires is unique in its horror—but it has precedents elsewhere. And some time-honoured solutions that deserve a comeback.
