Global talk of climate action needs to take on an Indian accent
Summary
- India’s latest Economic Survey explains what the world is getting wrong about climate change, why the West’s approach is hypocritical and how its strategy is flawed. High-consumption countries could learn plenty from India on an equitable transition and carbon emission abatement.
It’s quite the paradox: the developed world, with all its technological prowess and financial muscle, has yet to crack the climate-change conundrum for itself, let alone for developing nations. According to Fekte et al (2023), the US would need to store almost three months’ of electricity annually to achieve 100% renewable energy with adequate backup.