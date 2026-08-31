Lost in translation: Japan must get a firm grip on its global messaging for market stability

You might have read that Japanese leader Sanae Takaichi has a new friend. “Japan’s PM: I’m so lonely I befriended a cockroach,” ran the headline in the UK’s Telegraph this week. A single tweet of the article has received over 8 million views.
It’s a great story with one problem: It is not remotely true.
The saga stems from a Takaichi tweet in which she said that while her official residence has a reputation for being haunted, it was not a ghost that made her scream but a cockroach. Citing a belief in reincarnation, she couldn’t bring herself to kill the pest; when she found out that her staff had arranged for an extermination, she expressed mild regret.