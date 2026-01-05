Louis Vincent Gerstner Jr., the American business leader whose steady hand and clear-sighted strategy pulled International Business Machines Corp (IBM) from the brink of collapse and reshaped it for the dawn of the digital age, died on 27 December 2025 at his home in Jupiter, Florida. He was 83 years old.
Lou Gerstner (1942-2025): The IBM chief who pulled off the technology world’s biggest turnaround
SummaryLou Gerstner took over IBM when investors were calling for its breakup and its future seemed bleak. But the former biscuit company chief unified IBM, reoriented it to focus on customer needs, gave it an edge on tech services and saved it. His management wisdom is especially relevant in the AI age.
Louis Vincent Gerstner Jr., the American business leader whose steady hand and clear-sighted strategy pulled International Business Machines Corp (IBM) from the brink of collapse and reshaped it for the dawn of the digital age, died on 27 December 2025 at his home in Jupiter, Florida. He was 83 years old.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More