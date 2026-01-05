Lou Gerstner (1942-2025): The IBM chief who pulled off the technology world’s biggest turnaround

Colleagues and admirers remember him not only for the outcomes he achieved but for the clarity of his thought and the integrity of his leadership. As a mentor, his influence shaped a generation of leaders and his impact is evident in the many business and technology ventures whose leaders passed through IBM during his tenure. He was one of the great American executives of his time, who left lessons for other CEOs trying to effect massive structural change in the wake of technological upheavals, much as we are about to see with AI in the next few years.