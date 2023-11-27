Low-cost IndiGo's business class foray signals K-shaped growth here to stay
Summary
- The strategy reflects a broader economic pattern in India, where there is a noticeable shift towards premium products and services
Founded in 2006 by the father-son duo of Kapil and Rahul Bhatia, both seasoned travel industry players, and Rakesh Gangwal, a former CEO and chairman of US Airways, IndiGo Airlines swiftly made headlines with a striking order of 100 aircraft at the 2005 Paris Airshow. The airline's innovative approach to financing these planes through sale-and-leaseback transactions proved to be financially beneficial.