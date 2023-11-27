Low-cost IndiGo's business class foray signals K-shaped growth here to stay

The LCC business model is built on punishing discipline and being lean as the core USP. It can offer affordable fares because it shuns complexities, uses its assets, mainly aircraft, to the hilt by flying point-to-point, turning around planes quickly without having to load and unload the paraphilia full-fares-all-frills airlines bother with. Fleets comprising a single type aircraft and engines is an important element of this scheme. The mantra is simple: the less an airline’s planes are on the ground, the more it earns. That it has perfected this formula like an art explains IndiGo’s unparalleled success in India. IndiGo has a dogged focus on its costs and returns from assets. As its largest buyer of planes, IndiGo bargains hard with Airbus, securing discounts that make a sizeable difference to its costs.