Mint Quick Edit | An LPG deal could pacify Trump and help reset India-US trade dynamics
India’s deal with the US for LPG supplies may look modest on paper, but it could play an outsized role in reviving the bilateral trade relationship. If so, a potentially larger energy import bill would be a price worth paying.
Even as India’s exports to the US fell in October, as revealed by trade data issued by the government on Monday, Union petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the signing of a one-year agreement for the import of 2.2 million tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from America.