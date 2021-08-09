Lucknow's unfortunate Muharram controversy

Speaking on the same matter, All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) General Secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas said that the board doesn’t have any objection to covid restrictions, since they're in the best interest of the state. His only apprehension, he added, was how the circular was framed in terms of language. Said he, “In the para 2, the DGP has alleged that Shias read Tabarra in Muharram gatherings and processions and hurt the sentiments of Sunni Muslims. It is totally incorrect." Tabarra refers to dissociation with those deemed to be on some other path of faith and is seen as playing a role in Shia-Sunni discord. “We just mourn the sacrifice and martyrdom of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad." Shia-Sunni violence took place in 1969, 1974, 1977 and 1984, he added, saying that it must not be sparked again. “Further, the DGP has highlighted cases of sexual assaults in our processions. The allegation is thoroughly baseless. Show us one FIR of any case of sexual assault during a Muharram procession. It is hard to differentiate if it’s the language of UP's DGP or some anti-Shia groups. Muharram is not only observed by Shia Muslims, but also by other communities, including Hindus and Sunnis. [As for cow slaughter allegations], when and where did that happen? In fact, our religious heads in Iraq and Iran have issued a fatwa that slaughtering as well as consumption of animals that hurt the sentiments of any community or might lead to communal tensions is strictly prohibited."