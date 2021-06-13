Luxury and Hunger: Two faces of an unequal Covid-19 pandemic in India

Securing and administering vaccines should have been the obvious expenditure priority for this year. Even at a high per-dose cost of $10, adding 0.8% of GDP to the fiscal deficit would be money well spent, says University of British Columbia economist Amartya Lahiri. He's right. So far, only 5% of the 1 billion adult population has been fully vaccinated. Now that localized lockdowns are being relaxed, the 23 million daily-wage workers who have lost their livelihoods since January have to go out to rebuild their lives. The salaried class isn’t faring much better. Of the 8.5 million jobs lost this year, many may get replaced by gig-economy work. New-age startups may thrive because Covid-19 has accelerated the pace of digitization. Many traditional tiny firms, the kind that used to sustain millions like the shoemaker Nigam, will vanish.