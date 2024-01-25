Opinion
Luxury behemoth LVMH may be worth more if it’s carved up
Summary
- Bernard Arnault has been taking steps to tighten family control over the empire he spent 40 years building. He may not be inclined to split the LVMH empire into its constituent businesses, but this can unlock value.
When Bernard Arnault presents LVMH’s annual earnings on Thursday, investors and analysts will be hanging on to his every word as they try to decipher the direction of top-end demand.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more