Luxury behemoth LVMH may be worth more if it’s carved up

Questions around LVMH’s structure need to be driven primarily by valuation. But dismantling the group might also help avoid potential pitfalls on succession. Arnault turns 75 in March, and all of his five children have senior roles within the business. Eventually, he will have to decide whether to pick one to be CEO or divide the responsibilities between them. Handing the reins over to an outsider looks unlikely, though he could appoint a non-family member as CEO until one of the next generation is ready to take over.