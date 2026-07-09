LVMH just won a lawsuit in China but it may have lost something far more valuable in the bargain

Louis Vuitton, the flagship brand of LVMH, has one of the most recognizable and widely copied logos in the world. So it is no surprise the company took legal action against a bubble-tea chain in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou to settle a trademark case.
News last week that a court ruled in favour of the leather goods maker spread rapidly. But winning the case has proved to be a pyrrhic victory, sparking backlash rather than reinforcing the brand’s image.
While the European label is right to go after infringements of intellectual property in other countries, it must be more strategic in picking its battles to avoid creating reputational problems in markets that drive future growth. A recovery in China’s luxury spending is key to the success of the group and the global industry.