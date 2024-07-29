Diminished aura: LVMH’s woes point to a slump in the luxury market
Summary
- Posh labels like Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Burberry and Gucci have been losing their sparkle across major markets. Luxury sales in China and the US have been disappointing.
We’re all drinking less champagne as the world becomes a scarier place. That was the message from LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton. It underlines what is becoming the biggest bling bust for a decade. And even the world’s largest luxury group isn’t immune.