Opinion
M. Damodaran: A letter to Sebi’s new chief: Some issues that merit attention
M. Damodaran 4 min read 02 Mar 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Summary
- Investor education and the market regulator’s capacity for adjudication deserve to be high priority for Tuhin Kanta Pandey—who took charge of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on 1 March.
Dear Chairman Pandey,
