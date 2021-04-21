M. Narasimham: A life spent in service

In his early life, Narasimham studied in Cambridge, and it was on the advice of the former manager of RBI’s London branch that set him on this course. He joined RBI in 1950 as an officer in the department of research and statistics. To get the role, he was interviewed by doyens of central banking like B.K. Madan, J.J. Anjaria and P.S. Narayan Prasad, along with the then governor, Benegal Rama Rau and the RBI Board. Early on, Narasimham developed a keen interest in the banking sector, and was one of the first research officers in the department of banking research set up in RBI in 1952.

