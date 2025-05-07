The SC’s JSW-Bhushan ruling will hit both the IBC and investor confidence
SummaryThe Indian Supreme Court’s reversal of a high-profile acquisition under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) will have adverse spillover effects. Article 142 shouldn’t be invoked without taking economic consequences into account.
Last week, India’s Supreme Court decided to annul JSW Steel’s ₹19,700-crore acquisition of Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) and ordered its liquidation, causing a storm in the country. This raises four issues: a) The apex court’s invocation of Article 142 of the Constitution, which suggests plausible misuse of judicial power; b) the credibility of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT); c) the long time gap between the takeover and court judgment; and d) India’s global economic credibility.