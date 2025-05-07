The SC’s JSW-Bhushan ruling will hit both the IBC and investor confidence

As M.S. Sahoo, former chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), has stated, “The Supreme Court could have rescued BPSL using Article 142, not liquidated it," suggesting that the court could have revised the plan and penalized violators to preserve jobs and investments (Business Standard, 2 May 2025). This statement underscores that Article 142 could have balanced legal compliance with economic pragmatism, as seen in Shivshakti Sugars Ltd vs Shree Renuka Sugars (2017). In this case, the Supreme Court had looked at the totality of the matter and decided on economic principles.