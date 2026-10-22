A PhD scholar at Carnegie Mellon sought my opinion on pursuing deeper research in digital sentience a few months ago. My response was typical of a socially-concerned management consultant: “Seems to be the next frontier but not sure if it is good for human kind.” I haven’t changed my mind. I have only become more curious, and perhaps a little more worried.
Machine mayhem: How sentient AI could put businesses in a quandary
SummaryThe day a machine appears to care if we switch it off, CEOs will discover a problem no policy can address yet. We'd be fooled if we believed a bot was conscious when it wasn't, and could create a new class of exploited beings if we assume a bot isn’t conscious when it is. Both attract legal hassles.
A PhD scholar at Carnegie Mellon sought my opinion on pursuing deeper research in digital sentience a few months ago. My response was typical of a socially-concerned management consultant: “Seems to be the next frontier but not sure if it is good for human kind.” I haven’t changed my mind. I have only become more curious, and perhaps a little more worried.
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