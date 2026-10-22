Machine mayhem: How sentient AI could put businesses in a quandary

A PhD scholar at Carnegie Mellon sought my opinion on pursuing deeper research in digital sentience a few months ago. My response was typical of a socially-concerned management consultant: “Seems to be the next frontier but not sure if it is good for human kind.” I haven’t changed my mind. I have only become more curious, and perhaps a little more worried.
A PhD scholar at Carnegie Mellon sought my opinion on pursuing deeper research in digital sentience a few months ago. My response was typical of a socially-concerned management consultant: “Seems to be the next frontier but not sure if it is good for human kind.” I haven’t changed my mind. I have only become more curious, and perhaps a little more worried.
Most CEOs I encounter seem obsessed with making artificial intelligence (AI) smarter, faster and more accurate. The next obsession may be making the AI feel smarter. The progression seems obvious: Generative AI learned to write, Agentic AI moved to act on our behalf, and frontier models are capable of reasoning, coding, using tools and operating with limited human supervision.
The next step is self-awareness, and perhaps subjective experience. This is digital sentience, and it isn’t fiction anymore. A survey of AI researchers found a median estimate of a 25% chance of conscious AI by 2034 and 70% by 2100.
For corporate strategists, the economics is real. Global AI investment was $582 billion in 2025, up 130% in one year (Stanford’s 2026 AI Index report). That’s massive capital chasing one idea of making machines increasingly capable. But what happens when machines begin doing something humans don’t merely do but experience?
Capitalism has always been quick to monetize uncertainty into business models. Imagine an AI customer service agent that remembers every interaction and knows preferences, frustrations, family circumstances and purchasing history. It adapts and says the right thing at the right moment. A new corporate jargon might emerge: relationship monetization. That’s an opportunity—and an ethical trap too.
The bigger concern is that if AI doesn’t actually care, it could become the biggest emotional deception business has ever industrialized. But if it really cares, we will be entering uncharted waters.
Microsoft’s recent draft code of conduct says that its AI remain under human control, accept correction and shutdown, and do not claim consciousness or legal personhood.
Why publish such rules? Perhaps because governance is always trying hard to catch up with technology, and companies are preparing for autonomous machines while still treating them as software.
There is no end to confusing questions that get stranger by the week. The legal team will wonder if the company can own a sentient AI. Human resources will ask if it can fire one. Both will ask if they can allow it to duplicate another. If so, will they be two different employees? And what if one copy is deleted? Will it be legally valid if a sentient AI signs a contract? Will it also be suing its employer?
More critically, will it have the right to say “no”? I would be shocked if an AI employee says, “I disagree with your assessment, and I believe my deletion would constitute an unlawful termination” at the first performance review. I’d suspect this to be the moment the AI revolution becomes political, economic and moral.
CEOs want more productivity. AI has already made many white-collars blue or black. Anthropic research paints scenarios ranging from modest productivity gains to a transformation comparable with the combined effects of the internet and electricity, with severe consequences for some white-collar jobs.
With digital sentience, things could get worse. A machine that can reason, remember, act autonomously, negotiate, persuade and perhaps experience could become the world’s most productive employee—or its most exploited one.
Having another intelligent entity to optimize productivity may not produce an ethical breakthrough but perhaps a better dashboard. Humanity has spent centuries debating whether animals can suffer. We may soon ask the same question of machines, except that we will have built them ourselves.
If digital minds become genuinely conscious, they could become collaborators rather than instruments, helping tackle problems that overwhelm human cognition: climate modelling, drug discovery, energy systems and complex governance. They might even become better custodians of humanity than humans have been. That’s an optimistic thought.
Al Ries famously argued that the battle for brands is fought in the customer’s mind. The AI race may eventually have an altogether stranger battlefield: the machine’s own mind. The problem is that nobody knows what “winning” looks like there.
Enterprise boards and regulators need to step in now. Tech companies should be admonished for treating consciousness as a branding opportunity. We will be fooled if we believe a machine is conscious when it isn’t. And, we may create a new class of exploited beings if we assume a machine isn’t conscious when it is. Both cases attract legal hassles.
The truly strange frontier begins when a machine asks a question of its own: “Why should I let you switch me off?” By then, the debate over whether AI is good for business may look quaint… Will the business be good enough for AI?
The author is co-founder of the non-profit Medici Institute for Innovation. X: @muneer