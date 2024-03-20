Machines and models versus humans: Not a no-contest

In the fourth game, as AlphaGo made Move No. 77, commentators who had given it a 70% chance of winning did not seem to stir. Although Lee Sedol did not think very hard before making the 78th move, many saw it as a casual move made by someone who had given up on the match, having lost three games in a row. But as soon as the move was completed, those watching the match froze once again in bewilderment. Lee Sedol had made a move no human had ever made in a game of Go. Many called it the “God move." It was beyond the ability of AlphaGo’s algorithms to decipher. From a clear winning position, the machine proceeded to lose the match to its human rival.