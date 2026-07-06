Macron & Ghebreyesus: The world must work together to secure children from digital threats

From social media and online gaming to GenAI systems, digital environments are powerful determinants of people’s health. That is especially true of children and young people.
Around the world, childhood is being reprogrammed by digital technologies that shape how young people learn, play and connect. Our task is not to celebrate or condemn technology. It is to face a simple truth: our digital environment not only promises far-reaching benefits, but also poses grave risks for children’s health and development. Our responsibility is to maximize the first while preventing the second. It is not too late to act, but it is too late for merely incremental adjustments.
Digital tools can expand opportunity by supporting learning, communication and access to health services, especially for children in remote or crisis-affected settings. For many, online spaces also offer creativity, community and belonging, especially for those who face exclusion offline. But these benefits are not guaranteed; they depend heavily on who has access, how technologies are designed and whose interests they serve.