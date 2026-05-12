MAD politics: divisive talk on social media has pushed US Congress into mutually assured dysfunction

Americans seem none too impressed with their polarized politics. Big majorities disapprove of the way Congress is working—or not working. Yet the system shows remarkably little capacity to heal itself. Why is this?
One plausible answer is that elected politicians are simply responding to voters who have themselves become more polarized. Demand-side polarization, let’s call it, might indeed be part of the problem. But it doesn’t readily explain the numbers on disapproval, and it’s unlikely to be the whole story.
The latest polling says that 86% disapprove of the way Congress is doing its job. Democrats disapproving of a legislature controlled by Republicans is expected—just 3% of them say they approve. But only 20% of Republicans say they think Congress is working well. Roughly one in 10 independents agree. Public sentiment towards Congress, Gallup concludes, is as bad as it has ever been in 50 years of polling.