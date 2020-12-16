Madam, don’t waste this crisis: Push ahead with fiscal reforms

To get to a zero revenue deficit, you need to both increase the tax intake and slash recurring expenditure. It won’t be wise to get into the nitty-gritty of expenditure compression. Just do the arithmetic and ask every department of the central government to cut recurring expenditure by a formula-determined percentage every year for the next five years. Your colleagues will balk, cry foul and blame every failure of theirs on budget cuts. Don’t budge. From my experience as finance secretary at the state and central levels, let me tell you that it’s rational to be wooden-headed on an issue like this. Indeed, nothing else will work.