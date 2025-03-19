Madan Sabnavis: Can India’s economy count on manufacturing as an engine of growth?
Summary
- As a look at macro data over the period from 2013-14 to 2023-24 shows, the factory sector’s contribution has flagged—despite supply-side policy support. It’s market demand that needs to be driven up.
The decade ending 2023-24 shows an interesting trend of a distinct decline in the contribution of manufacturing to India’s overall story of economic growth. While it may not exactly be called ‘de-industrialization,’ given the high level of sophistication we have reached in terms of the spread and quality of products, a grand shift to services is discernible and may prove quite challenging to reverse.