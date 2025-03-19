On the demand side, two things have happened. The first is a change in the composition of final consumption. The share of manufactured goods has come down quite sharply over the decade under review from 57.2% to 48.8%, while that of services has gone up. Even in case of food items, their share has declined over this period. Within services, the shares of health, transport and education have gone up, reflecting a general preference among households for better-quality lives. Such a consumption shift may also be reflective, albeit to a limited extent, of higher incomes being earned by households.