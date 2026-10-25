Madan Sabnavis: Tax data can tell us much about India’s income skew—that matters for businesses

A rather touchy issue that often comes up for discussion is the distribution of income in the country. The problem is that there is limited data to ascertain how income is distributed.
A rather touchy issue that often comes up for discussion is the distribution of income in the country. The problem is that there is limited data to ascertain how income is distributed.
Agriculture, for example, is a black hole as no one knows how much income is generated by those associated with the sector. That also holds for certain services, especially real estate and mom-and-pop shops where financial dealings are opaque.
Agriculture, for example, is a black hole as no one knows how much income is generated by those associated with the sector. That also holds for certain services, especially real estate and mom-and-pop shops where financial dealings are opaque.
But one definitive data-set is on income earned, provided by the income tax department. The total number of income tax returns filed and incomes declared are useful measures to get some sense of how income is distributed. This gives a fair idea of the overall purchasing power of a major segment of the population.
The latest data available is for 2023-24. Ideally, one can make comparisons with an earlier benchmark year. But the problem is that incomes of people change, including due to inflation. The 2023-24 data nonetheless has interesting insights.
The returns filed give the total income that is taxable and would have adjusted for deductions for those who would have made such claims under the old tax regime.
The income disclosed also includes income made by way of interest or dividend and sale of shares. In fact, any perquisite tax paid on employee stock options also gets declared. Hence, the amount would reflect the gross income earned in the year. This will cover largely all the salary earners, pensioners and other individuals who are self-employed.
The income slabs that can be considered are under ₹5 lakhs (those “getting by”), ₹5-10 lakhs (aspiration), ₹10-15 lakhs (fast growing), ₹15-50 lakhs (rich), ₹50 lakhs to 1 crore (very rich), ₹1-10 crore (affluent) and above ₹10 crore (super affluent).
The data as to the number of individuals in each category and the total income declared is available. There is, however, no data on how many ‘working married couples’ are included here, which presents a limitation for interpretation. If the 75 million persons covered here also consist of married couples, there would be higher incomes earned by the families. In the current context, it is assumed that each person represents the sole earning member of the family.
What is striking is that the largest segment in terms of number is the “getting by” group, which earns less than ₹5 lakhs per annum and accounts for a little less than half of the population of taxpayers but just 21% of income. This class will largely be able to manage its finances astutely after taking care of rent and other fixed expenditures. Given the low disposable income, the scope to splurge will be low and restricted to a few occasions.
At the other extreme are the “affluent” and “super affluent” classes, which jointly account for just 0.3% of the population but account for a little over 10% of the total income. Ironically, for this group, the challenge will be to determine how to spend the money as all needs would be satiated and the marginal propensity to consume would be low.
These classes already have multiple residences and vehicles and children studying overseas or well settled. But these classes provide the premium effect for producers of goods and services who have to continuously invent new products—larger vehicles, ostentatious homes and stays to keep business ticking. The skew in the share of the affluent and super affluent in total income in the economy is quite extreme when compared to those who are just “getting by.”
The “aspiration” class is significant in terms of number (37%) and income (30%) and there is more symmetry here. This is the class that will always seek to improve its living standard and is a target for consumer goods manufacturers. With almost 30% of total income, its spending power would be high, though it would be minimal at the micro level. It will be a volumes game for anyone targeting this group.
The “fast-growing” group—income of ₹10-15 lakhs—has higher disposable income as those with income up to ₹12 lakhs pay no tax and the amount will be minimal for the others. With an upward moving income, the group will morph into the “rich” group, which in turn has a share of 21% of total income.
However, in terms of numbers, these two groups constitute just 11.7% of the total. And while they contribute to demand, they would tend to move up the scale of quality and standards. But it is a big group when it comes to durable goods, including mobile phones and automobiles.
The very rich group has a share of less than 1% of total taxpayers and around 5.6% in total income. This category would be more or less moving towards satiation in terms of ownership of goods and would be in the phase of investing in houses and education of children. This group along with the “affluent” and the “super affluent” constitute less than 1% of taxpayers but 16% of income.
There is wide disparity in the consumption power for the universe of taxpayers. A smaller proportion of population has deeper wallets. The heavy concentration in the two lower groups of “getting by” and “aspiration” have volumes but limited spending power. These would be vulnerable to rising inflation too.
The “fast growing” and “rich” groups would tend to have higher marginal propensity to consume and would be the ideal targets for sellers of goods and services. This structure, hence, explains why consumer goods companies are constantly watching the inflation and employment indicators for their investment plans.
These are the author’s personal views.
The author is chief economist, Bank of Baroda, and author of ‘Policies That Shaped Modern India.’