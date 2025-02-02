Madan Sabnavis: The targets of Trump’s tariff strikes need not ‘chicken out’

Visualize this scene. A and B are both driving cars, facing each other. Each car has a lane on the left to swerve into, should the driver so want. A is a male with high testosterone levels, while B could be of either gender. A has made it clear that he will drive straight on, no matter what. What are the choices for B? B can also drive straight and crash into A, if the latter does not swerve. As a result, both lose. B can move left and let A call B “chicken" for having chickened out. A and his ego win handsomely, while B loses. The last eventuality would have both acting to avert a collision and swerving to their left, regardless of egos. This appears to be the best strategy.