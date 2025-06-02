Ajit Ranade: The success of ‘Made in China 2025’ alarmed the West
Adopted a decade ago, Beijing’s strategy spelt success with high-end manufacturing. Think of BYD, Huawei, DeepSeek AI and Chinese leadership of cleantech sectors. Such gains also provoked a Western backlash that has added to China’s challenges.
An after-effect of the global financial crisis of 2008 was that by the following year, China’s exports dropped by 16%. This led to widespread factory closures and mass layoffs in provinces like Guangdong. China’s prosperity had been built on the large-scale export of low-cost, labour-intensive manufactured goods for three decades. The crisis exposed the vulnerability of that strategy and overdependence on Western markets. Also, China was stuck in low-end assembly roles in global supply chains, with low value addition.