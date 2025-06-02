Ajit Ranade: The success of ‘Made in China 2025’ alarmed the West

China now accounts for 30% of value added in global manufacturing, ahead of the US, which accounts for 16%. China’s BYD dominates electric vehicles (EVs), while Huawei leapt ahead in 5G telecom and AI hardware. China is a leader in shipbuilding, batteries, solar power, turbines, drones, consumer electronics and pharmaceutical ingredients. DeepSeek’s AI leap was a wake-up call to those enamoured by OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The recent price slash by BYD shook the global EV industry. It sells more vehicles than Tesla in the EU despite higher tariffs. China now has more robots per 10,000 workers than Germany, according to a Financial Times report.