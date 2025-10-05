After this, Yudhistira realizes that the time has come to move on and leads his brothers and wife onto a trek to the Himalayas in an attempt to ascend to heaven in living form. With that, the Epoch of Kali begins, a period in which dharma or righteousness is eclipsed by ignorance, licence and evil. There, the world stands and awaits the arrival of Kalki to turn the cycle and take us back to a new righteous age.