Maharajah of Air India must change his stance

To get back in the black, this grand old airline needs a turnaround that may not be easy even for the Tata Group, whose will is reckoned to be sky-high. After all, the carrier began as a Tata launch back in 1932, two decades before it was taken over by the government, and having re-acquired it a year ago, the group must make a go of it as a prestige project. Although Air India has been privatized, some flag-carrying for diplomacy gains, such as the West’s chest-swell over jobs to be created by half a thousand planes ordered from America’s Boeing and Europe’s Airbus, was expected to be kept up. And it has. The size and details of the order, we assume, were dictated by the airline’s revival strategy. Even with projections magnified by an aviation boom as our mass market reaches take-off point, Air India would have to hew out a heyday-like chunk of all traffic that originates in the country just to make its new assets sweat. And to bulk its market share back in search of profits, the brand will have to become a preference pick, not a compromise choice that goes by the generic shrug of “a flight’s a flight." The rivalrous edge it has in airport slots both here and abroad, thanks to a vintage schedule, can be scraped of rust and whetted only if its service acquires a special appeal. Ironically, though, the chivalrous edge it might try to recover by returning to Maharajaic form, as it were, would be a nod to nostalgia more than moolah. As our market bustles with new and first-generation fliers, value delivery largely lies in taking them to their destinations cheaply without delay. The clarity of this focus gave Indigo its success.