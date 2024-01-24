Maharashra govt’s so-called land development plans are unfair to Mumbai people
Summary
- Post-pandemic economic needs and coalition politics have led the Maharashtra government to be generous with construction permits
Election-spotting is a common pastime on Mumbai suburban trains. Commuters have devised a back-of-the-envelope indicator for predicting timing of elections: when Maharashtra’s ruling government frantically tries to close multiple real estate deals in Mumbai. This barometer seems to be indicating another imminent round of elections, going by the state government’s aggressive intervention in real estate deals. Three examples stand out.