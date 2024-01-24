The government’s promise that the construction, proposed in the middle of the open space, will not impede the view of the circular race track has met with scepticism. It is well known how the Maharashtra government of 2001 amended the Development Control Rules of 1991 to allow textile mill owners to side-step the original rules. The original rules had mandated that textile mill owners wishing to redevelop mill land had to allow use of one-third land as open space, one-third for development of affordable housing and the balance one-third for commercial development. The 2001 amendment surreptitiously allowed mill owners to distribute the land as per 1991 rules only in existing “open space" on which there was no construction. This came as a bonus for mill owners who have subsequently constructed luxury malls, seven-star hotels and premium condominiums on this land.