I have spent a large part of my life in intensive care units where families arrive frightened and exhausted. Nobody negotiates in that state. When a doctor hands you a slip and points you to a counter, you do not wonder whether that medicine costs less somewhere else. You pay, because your child or parent is all you are thinking about.
Maharashtra FDA order: hospitals keen to earn the trust of people should welcome customer choice
SummaryIn itself, Maharashtra's order to promote customer choice in buying medicines won’t help reduce bills or ensure safety. Trade margins are large and not all chemists have the right drugs safely stored. Yet, hospitals should welcome the move.
I have spent a large part of my life in intensive care units where families arrive frightened and exhausted. Nobody negotiates in that state. When a doctor hands you a slip and points you to a counter, you do not wonder whether that medicine costs less somewhere else. You pay, because your child or parent is all you are thinking about.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More