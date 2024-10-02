Opinion
Swachh Bharat lesson: Empower people to clean up the country
Summary
- Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy is wide, enriching and relevant. Ten years after the Swachh Bharat Mission placed his emphasis on cleanliness in the national spotlight while aiming to end open defecation in India, it’s amply clear that mass upliftment hinges on human agency.
Today, 2 October 2024, marks the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who left us an awe-inspiring legacy. As a leader, he mobilized millions of Indians for passive resistance to colonial rule.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more