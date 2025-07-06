Trade agreements struck earlier have taught India how to raise its game
Learnings from past deals—with Asean and others—have guided New Delhi’s approach to new trade arrangements and it’s now mostly a question of the finer details. Tackling non-tariff barriers, for example, is crucial.
India’s trade policy is undergoing a significant transformation. Free trade agreements (FTAs) are increasingly being leveraged as a tool to boost exports, attract foreign investment and improve industrial competitiveness. For decades, India had approached FTAs with caution. However, the new approach is characterized by economic complementarity, strategic alignment, reciprocity and far-sighted discourse.