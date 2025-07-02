India Inc is wisely betting on intrapreneurship to incubate innovation

As India’s economy emerges rapidly, the spotlight is not just on growth, it’s on how that growth is being driven. Beyond headline numbers lies a more compelling story: the transformation of India Inc into a crucible for innovation, agility and entrepreneurship. In an age where the time from idea to execution is measured in weeks, not years, companies are realizing that their next wave of growth may come not just from market expansion, but from entrepreneurial sparks within their own walls.