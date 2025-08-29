Self-reliance: No, India’s swadeshi wheel has not come full circle
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nuanced interpretation of this Gandhian legacy keeps India open to investment, focuses on job generation and rids self-reliance of any autarky taint. Plus, in the context of US tariffs, it’s geopolitically savvy too.
‘Make in India,’ ‘vocal for local’ and ‘atmanirbharta’ (self- reliance)—these have been recurring themes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his effort to promote Indian manufacturing. Lately, his emphasis has been on ‘swadeshi,’ especially as retail advice for Indians to buy Indian goods. Literally, it means ‘of our own country,’ but has long borne the heritage of our freedom struggle, its spirit symbolized by Mahatma Gandhi’s charkha, a wooden wheel for handspun cloth.