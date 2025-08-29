Self-reliance: No, India’s swadeshi wheel has not come full circle

A policy obsession with self-reliance might seem to be at odds with the reality of our gains from globalized growth. Trade has notched up GDP shares in the 45-50% range, even as we make and export millions of mobile phones that use imported parts, count as a big exporter of software services and host thousands of Global Capability Centres that employ local talent and do research for foreign businesses. Yet, as a rhetorical device that harks back to a campaign against colonial rule that inspired Indians to be self-reliant, it has its uses.