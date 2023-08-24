India now has its own vehicle crash testing initiative for car-makers to get independent safety ratings along the lines of the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP), with which the road transport ministry has tied up to roll this idea out. These tests, which involve smash-ups to check the impact on dummy occupants, are not mandatory. They are voluntary, a device for car marketers to boost customer confidence. With our domestic market projected to grow faster than other major markets, and even first-time buyers getting discerning, the moment was thought apt for local safety scores to guide purchase choices. Indian roads, let’s not forget, are notorious for being the world’s most deadly. How well this project picks up will depend on the credibility of these ratings as we go along.

The GNCAP takes crash results as well as safety assurers into account, and its ratings already have many followers in the country. European marques have been using its 5-star awards as a selling point for their cars. Homegrown players Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra also spotted an edge over rivals in doing likewise, and so have car-makers like Hyundai. They have seen some of their vehicles almost fly off assembly lines after receiving top-notch ratings. Our largest car-maker Maruti Suzuki, in contrast, has long stayed aloof from GNCAP tests, hinting that these are not entirely objective, nor even necessary. Its argument? All cars sold in India already meet the legal bar for safety under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules and are therefore safe for Indian roads. A lot of accidents, it argued, arise from failures to abide by road-safety rules, with unclasped seat-belts a particular worry. Maruti, however, has shown remarkable enthusiasm for the test protocol’s local adaptation, BNCAP (with B for Bharat), under the ministry’s aegis. It has volunteered at least three of its popular models for testing. While Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra will sign up too, as will European car-makers, it’s the No. 1 player’s shift in stance that has struck curiosity.

Would the BNCAP offer cars more leeway to acquire top ratings than its global equivalent does? As stated, this is about a difference in cost, not quality. The local tests planned are said to be almost identical to the GNCAP’s, and so globally well-rated cars can expect to perform well on these too. As BNCAP tests will be conducted at government labs—10 of which are expected—by using inexpensive resources, automobile companies will be billed less. Cost saving is thus the idea’s basic draw for car-makers. As far as consumer perceptions go, the Centre’s seal of approval may hold its own appeal; if Indian authorities want car-makers to compete on BNCAP scores, car buyers may want to grant them that much more weight in their decisions. The resultant pressure to perform would then help raise safety levels across the industry. A LocalCircles survey has hinted of the guidance power it can achieve. Over two-thirds of prospective car buyers said they would like to know BNCAP ratings, while most existing car owners said they would either take extra precautions or consider upgrades if their vehicles fared poorly. Should the BNCAP succeed as a low-cost, top-quality project, it would present India a chance to emerge as a global crash testing hub. With shipping costs off their covid highs, globally, it would be a service easy to outsource. It’s entirely in our interest to see this happen. Not just for new earnings in hard currency, but also as a sure sign of Indian crash tests being up to the global mark on reliability.