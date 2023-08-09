Make space to embrace stillness in an increasingly hectic world4 min read 09 Aug 2023, 10:00 PM IST
A calm mind has multiple benefits that must not be lost under an emphasis on work productivity
Angulimala, as an ancient legend goes, was a fierce bandit who had killed many people. When he attempted to attack the Buddha, he found he couldn’t catch up with him, even though the Buddha was walking calmly and Angulimala was running. This intriguing story symbolizes the calm and stillness of the Buddha’s mind in sharp contrast with Angulimala’s violent turmoil. In our fast-paced world, it is an allegory that still resonates.