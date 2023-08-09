Angulimala, as an ancient legend goes, was a fierce bandit who had killed many people. When he attempted to attack the Buddha, he found he couldn’t catch up with him, even though the Buddha was walking calmly and Angulimala was running. This intriguing story symbolizes the calm and stillness of the Buddha’s mind in sharp contrast with Angulimala’s violent turmoil. In our fast-paced world, it is an allegory that still resonates.

Busyness may seem productive, but it doesn’t always take us very far. The constant rush often leaves us directionless. Is it possible that the ancient wisdom captured in Angulimala’s tale holds the key to a better life?

We have all encountered individuals who remain composed under pressure. In the boardroom or at home, their calming presence, rooted in clear thinking and self-assurance, makes them stand out. They don’t run, they reflect. They don’t panic, they find solutions. And somehow, they seem to have more time than the rest of us. They don’t get carried away by the restless energy of people around them as they are firmly centred within themselves. Their mere presence instills a sense of tranquillity in us. In the field of cricket, for example, former Indian team captain M.S. Dhoni embodied these characteristics perfectly.

While these traits of behaviour come naturally to some people, others can cultivate them. So how can we learn to be centred and clear-minded in today’s demanding urban life? It’s not just a modern dilemma; humans have wrestled with this challenge throughout history. From our ancient philosophical texts to modern psychological research, it is evident that having a calm and focused mind not just helps us lead more fulfilling lives, but also benefits people around us.

Indian philosopher Patanjali, in the second sutra of his Yoga Sutras, defines Yoga as “chitta vritti nirodha" or stilling the fluctuations of mind. A distracted mind is a suffering mind. By stilling the mind, a person finds equipoise and thus that extra bit of time to respond thoughtfully to external events instead of merely reacting to sensory inputs involuntarily. Roman emperor and stoic philosopher Marcus Aurelius in his book Meditations, says “You have power over your mind—not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength." This does not imply that one may just focus on training the mind and forget about one’s duties in the real world. On the contrary, people with calm and clear minds are better equipped to perform the tasks they are expected to do. A person who easily gets agitated by external events, however, cannot perform these duties properly. In Chapter 2, Verse 48 of the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna tells Arjun, “Be steadfast in the performance of your duty, O Arjun, abandoning attachment to success and failure. Such equanimity is called Yoga."

Being centred gives us the advantage of being present in the moment. We are not trapped in our past or consumed by the future. We become better listeners and communicators, strengthening our relationships both professionally and personally. To be firmly grounded in our awareness allows us to see external events with clarity for what they are. Otherwise, our fears and biases act as tinted spectacles, creating a pessimistic visual of the world which could end up instilling fear and anxiety.

One of the proven ways to centre an agitated mind is by focusing on an object or activity. It could be a physical object, a mantra, or even one’s breath. This is a powerful tool and can have a profound impact on the practitioner. I remember when I was doing the 10-day Vipassana retreat course, by focusing on my breath I was able to overcome a terrible back pain.

Where our focus goes, our reality follows. Dwelling on past tragedies causes suffering, while training our focus leads to liberation from misery. In his seminal work, Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience, author Mihaly Csikszentmihaly describes the concept of flow, a mental state where a person is fully absorbed in an activity, performing at their best, and feeling great satisfaction. This involves pursuing activities that are genuinely rewarding and fulfilling, rather than focusing solely on external validation or material gains.

There are certain practices which can help us get back to our centre. While meditation is often talked about and is quite effective for some people, a lot of people are not very comfortable with this practice. The idea is to discover your own unique activity that lets you stay focused for a sustained stretch of time, instead of blindly following another person. It could be journal-keeping or walking for you.

Everything cannot be seen from the lenses of productivity. Therefore, one does not need to be too serious and grim while adopting any of these mind-stilling practices. Ideally, it should be accompanied by an element of playfulness and spontaneity. If you expect instant results, it would only cause more misery. Therefore, as cliched as it may sound, take a deep breath, listen to your heart and take it slow.

