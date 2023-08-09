Make space to embrace stillness in an increasingly hectic world

Indian philosopher Patanjali, in the second sutra of his Yoga Sutras, defines Yoga as “chitta vritti nirodha" or stilling the fluctuations of mind. A distracted mind is a suffering mind. By stilling the mind, a person finds equipoise and thus that extra bit of time to respond thoughtfully to external events instead of merely reacting to sensory inputs involuntarily. Roman emperor and stoic philosopher Marcus Aurelius in his book Meditations, says “You have power over your mind—not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength." This does not imply that one may just focus on training the mind and forget about one’s duties in the real world. On the contrary, people with calm and clear minds are better equipped to perform the tasks they are expected to do. A person who easily gets agitated by external events, however, cannot perform these duties properly. In Chapter 2, Verse 48 of the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna tells Arjun, “Be steadfast in the performance of your duty, O Arjun, abandoning attachment to success and failure. Such equanimity is called Yoga."