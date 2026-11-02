There may be a new 'Fragile Five'—and they're all among the most developed economies in the world

During an economic milestone event in 2013 called the “taper tantrum,” a Morgan Stanley analyst coined the term “Fragile Five.” Turkey, Brazil, India, South Africa and Indonesia were counted among them because they faced declining currencies, soaring bond yields, high inflation and large external debt burdens, which were insufficiently covered by their local reserves. This fragility was manifest when extremely low global interest rates were “tapered” back towards normalcy.
During an economic milestone event in 2013 called the “taper tantrum,” a Morgan Stanley analyst coined the term “Fragile Five.” Turkey, Brazil, India, South Africa and Indonesia were counted among them because they faced declining currencies, soaring bond yields, high inflation and large external debt burdens, which were insufficiently covered by their local reserves. This fragility was manifest when extremely low global interest rates were “tapered” back towards normalcy.
Today’s Fragile Five belong entirely to the Group of Seven (G7) countries, which are the most developed in the world. The Fragile Five in 2026 are France, Italy, the UK, Germany and the US. And they are fragile not only in economic terms but also in a societal context.
As interest rates have normalized around the world after covid and the stagnation of the 2010s decade, developed markets with high debt loads have felt the impact.
These democracies had piled on the debt to cushion the impact of both crises, but rising interest rates have increased debt service costs and rising inflation has caused government expenditure to rise at the same time.
This has the effect of expanding the primary deficit and the fiscal deficit at the same time. Add to this toxic economic cocktail the dramatic increase in oil prices, and you have the makings not only of economic distress but also social unrest.
No country today reflects this fragility more than France. Student protests ostensibly triggered by school conditions in Paris’s poor northern suburbs have widened into a cost-of-living revolt.
These student-led protests are being held in the backdrop of France having a fiscal deficit of over 5% of gross domestic product (GDP), unemployment at 8.3% and high fuel prices.
In France, these protests are eerily reminiscent of the May ’68 riots. Those riots from nearly six decades ago scarred and polarized France. What began as student protests then morphed into a general strike with over 11 million workers joining in.
The widespread rioting, police action and eventual general election left an indelible mark on French society. The degree of street violence was very high. Now, as then, the police has been accused of using a heavy-handed approach to containing the riots.
There are differences too. Unlike now, France in 1968 was in the late stage of an economic boom widely referred to as Les Trente Glorieuses (the glorious thirty) post-war years. While both protests were student-led, the proximate cause for the May ’68 protests were university conditions.
The earlier riots moved rapidly from Nanterre University to the wealthy left bank of the Seine in Paris. Today’s riots were catalysed in the disadvantaged areas surrounding Saint-Denis and are clearly sparked by economic angst among those less well-off in France.
Conservatives in France have always considered the May ’68 riots as left-wing protests. They think so of today’s riots too, but more neutrally they are cross-ideological and anti-establishment in character.
The other four countries—the UK, Italy, Germany and the US—embody some of France’s fragility syndrome. UK has a budget deficit of 4% of GDP, unemployment of 5% and inflation of 3.1%. Because of this evolving fragility, the UK has had seven prime ministers in the last 10 years. One of them, Liz Truss, lasted only 49 days, forced out when her budget included unfunded tax cuts that sparked a meltdown in its gilt market.
While smaller than France’s, Italy had its worst unrest over cost-of-living since mid-October, with clashes and looting in several northern Italian cities and fuel-price blockades in the south. Italy’s debt-to-GDP is 140% and its unemployment is 5.7%.
In the US, President Donald Trump is the least popular president at the mid-term point in eight decades. There are many reasons for this, but affordability and inflation top the list. The US federal government debt has crossed $40 trillion, total local and federal debt-related budget deficit is now nearly 8% of GDP and total debt-to-GDP is about 126% (20% higher than the immediate post-World War II peak).
Germany, though fragile, is the least at risk of the five. German debt-to-GDP is still well under 100% and its fiscal deficit is only a bit higher than the Maastricht-established norm of 3%. Despite this, Germany’s Gen Z has issued a call for a protest planned soon.
Beyond the G7, Belgium with a 5% of GDP fiscal deficit and Spain with 10% unemployment have already seen street protests and would qualify in the “fragile” category.
Developed democracies cushioned their societies from the ill-effects of the global financial crisis and covid with massive fiscal spending. Real incomes, youth jobs and public services lagged after the cushion ended.
As interest rates have normalized, and fears of artificial intelligence taking away jobs has grown, five of them—France, Italy, the UK, US and Germany—are worthy of being called the new Fragile Five. Not in the same economic sense of currency weakness (their currencies are free and floating) and debt default but in terms of societal unrest.
The G7 fiscal scaffolding is showing its weakness as the Strait of Hormuz-related oil price shock manifests in the same way as external vulnerability manifested itself for emerging markets when extremely low rates were normalized through the taper.
P.S: “He who slings mud generally loses ground,” said American diplomat Adlai Stevenson.
The author is chairman, InKlude Labs. Read Narayan’s Mint columns at www.livemint.com/avisiblehand.