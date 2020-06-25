Opinion | Make way for friendly knights in rescue mode

While hard-nosed capitalism thrives on businesses being bought and sold on the logic that assets need to be shuffled around till they’re held by those who make the best use of them, India has largely resisted letting corporate raiders swoop in to buy local companies. Our takeover rules have been eased rather gingerly down the decades. Reforms were last undertaken in 2011. Our big policy dilemma has been that keeping out hostile bids also makes friendly acquisitions difficult. Under usual circumstances, any bulk purchase of a listed firm’s shares must satisfy a set of norms laid down by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), our market regulator. With the covid crisis now a threat to business performance across sectors, share prices have been crashing and companies in need of survival funds may seek to allot fresh equity to “friendly knight" investors, even sell out entirely. To allow this, Sebi offered to lower two barriers this week. It said it would waive the need for an acquirer of a control-level stake in a distressed company (as defined) to make other shareholders an open offer for another large chunk. Sebi also sought to make the process cheaper. In all, corporate rescues will now be easier to mount. For the sake of policy coherence, however, it would be best if the new leeway is harmonized at some point with India’s general rules for takeovers.

On Thursday, Sebi proposed a major tweak in the pricing formula for preferential share allotments by all listed companies. Instead of an average market price of the past 26 weeks, the usual norm, it said the past fortnight’s mean would suffice. Sebi also offered the option of a 12-week formula. There is a lock-in condition, though. Such investors cannot sell that equity for three years. This special provision, aimed at helping companies raise equity capital during the current crisis, is available till the end of the year. Yet, the allowance that Sebi had proposed earlier this week for actual acquisitions could have greater impact, overall. Consider what an acquirer of shares in a floundering firm would no longer need to do. As reported, should the buyer’s stake in the target company touch 25%, the point at which it gains a veto over special resolutions, it would not have to pick up another 26% chunk by offering other owners the chance to exit by selling it their shares. Significant control could thus be acquired without having to snap up over half the target’s equity pie. With the new pricing formula for equity issuance, the acquisition cost would be low.

These measures are to be withdrawn later. But their logic could guide further reforms of India’s takeover code per se. We should retain the rule that forces an acquirer of a quarter of all voting rights to make an open offer for a simple majority. Minority owners should not find themselves trapped without a fair bargain if they want to sell their shares in response to a shift in management control. What qualifies as “fair", though, is a matter of fine judgement. In the case of an abrupt business stumble, a mandatory open offer at half a year’s average price would push the buyout bill way too high, either delaying or deterring even friendly acquisitions. Arguably, a formula of 12 weeks would work better, fostering economic efficiency without exposing promoters unfairly to the shock of a sudden hostile bid. Right now, Chinese buyers are suspected to be on the prowl, some in disguise. But that’s a separate matter. With databases and search engines, e-filters should duly be able to raise alerts.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via