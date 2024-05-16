Making ChatGPT ‘sexy’ may not be the best way to make it better
Summary
- ChatGPT’s latest ‘omni’ version is making waves. But if OpenAI's aim was to make its chatbot more engaging, that could open up a can of worms and put our mental health at threat.
Her." That was the single tweet that OpenAI chief executive officer Sam Altman posted as his lieutenants demonstrated a new ChatGPT with the same alluring vocal flourishes Scarlett Johansson used in the movie by that name about a man who falls in love with his AI bot. The most impressive thing about the new GPT-4o (the ‘o’ stands for omni) is that it can discuss what it ‘sees’ through your phone camera in real time, a skill that Google faked in a demo for its AI model last December. More startling was that it didn’t just sound human but strangely seductive. “Hey there," the new version of ChatGPT said in a coy woman’s voice to a young man in the company’s main video demonstration. “I see you’re rocking an OpenAI hoodie. Nice choice."