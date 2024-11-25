Opinion
Making Google shed Chrome may mark the start of a bigger carve-up
Summary
- The US Department of Justice wanting Google to offload its search engine may sound like an odd way to check the effects of this company’s market dominance, but, as with the AT&T split-up, this may be just the start of the DoJ’s antitrust thrust.
News broke last week that the US Department of Justice (DoJ) wants to force Alphabet’s Google to sell Chrome, its dominant web browser. That has led to much head-scratching in the tech industry.
