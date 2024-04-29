Making sense of equity markets is a challenge: Look at RBI’s attempt
Summary
- A recent RBI working paper is a welcome addition to the literature on this subject even if it doesn’t explain markets to our satisfaction. It’s not an easy task—as a review of Nobel wins can testify. Recall the theory-driven LTCM’s collapse?
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) working paper, Equity Markets and Monetary Policy Surprises, March 2024, is yet another attempt to make sense of the unfathomable ways of equity markets. This time, from the perspective of monetary policy; in particular, market expectations of the future path of policy and the impact of central bank communication and surprises on markets. Over the years, economists, financial wizards and others have tried to explain why stock markets behave the way they do. With limited success, or worse.