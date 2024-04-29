Making sense of equity markets is a challenge: Look at RBI’s attempt

Sure, both economies have recorded sterling recoveries since, with the US appearing to defy attempts of the US Federal Reserve to slow it down. And India is expected to be one of the world’s fastest growing major economies, even as China struggles to regain its eminence as an engine of growth. But that alone does not quite explain why the S&P BSE Sensex was up 68% in covid year 2020-21 (it is up 25% in the period from 1 March 2022 to 26 April 2024). One can point to surplus liquidity, thanks to quantitative easing by central banks trying to tackle the pandemic’s fallout. Never mind that they have shifted to quantitative tightening, starting some two years ago. But can liquidity alone explain markets? Sadly, no. Which is why RBI’s new working paper is a welcome addition to the literature on this subject.