Maldives have gone from a beach resort to a worry spot for India

While Turkey is a Nato ally of the US, it has not only rubbed New Delhi the wrong way on occasion, but also warmed visibly to China, which has made steady gains in our neighbourhood. In the guise of aid for infrastructure, Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has pursued debt-trap diplomacy for the past decade, extending its reach in ways that could easily serve combat ends. Across our western border, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a BRI flank. On paper, it aims to link the People’s Republic with Pakistan’s Gwadar Port for trade movement, but access to the Arabian Sea could conceivably permit Asia’s wannabe hegemon to project hard power in the region. Islamabad, meanwhile, appears to have helped Beijing exploit Afghanistan’s isolation under the Taliban, given how close Chinese-Afghan ties have grown lately. China appears to have a BRI plan for Nepal and has leveraged this scheme to earn brownie points with Bangladesh too, even as its ‘salami slicing’ tactics have continued in the Himalayas. Beijing is in border-settlement talks with Bhutan and their outcome will have implications for our Siliguri Corridor, a thin stretch linking the bulk of our landmass with the Northeast that we must not leave vulnerable to a squeeze. To our south, Sri Lanka had to hand control of its Hambantota Port over to a state-owned Chinese firm on a 99-year lease in lieu of the BRI dues it had failed to pay. All considered, it does look as if Beijing is playing Go, a board game of strategic encirclement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}