Maldives matters: India’s moving to foil Chinese designs
Summary
- With China making diplomatic inroads, New Delhi’s hosting of the Maldivian foreign minister amid domestic elections and despite strained ties is evidence of the strategic importance of nations in the Indian Ocean Region. New Delhi is shoring up its influence for good reason.
It’s a measure of the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) archipelago of the Maldives that India recently chose to host its new foreign minister, Moosa Zameer, despite the hurly-burly of Lok Sabha elections. With the Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu-led government already in China’s tight embrace, and the consequent turbulence in bilateral ties, India can ill-afford to cede further space to Beijing. External affairs minister S. Jaishankar clearly spelt out India’s strategic concerns to Zameer, telling him that being close neighbours, the development of bilateral ties is based on “reciprocal sensitivity."